Driver shares brilliant hack using old food jars: 'Just started doing this'

If you're ever in a jam when choosing a good travel drink container, take TikToker Jocelyn (@joce_mariee)'s advice. When you finish your last scoop of jelly or preserves, the jar can provide easy coffee transport.

The scoop

Jocelyn loves her iced coffees and matcha, but realized after some trial and error that all old jars aren't created equal. So, what makes empty jam jars special? According to Jocelyn, "Any other container I use, it always spills."

This hack is simple and doesn't require additional spending. Once the jam is done, wash out the jar to reuse. Or, you can do as another java lover did and incorporate that last bit of jam to create a flavored coffee drink.

How it's helping

Your empty jam jar isn't just a good coffee holder, but it can also serve as a vessel for any other drink or food. Some people use their old jars to store dried goods like pasta or beans. If you love candles that come in jars, you can keep reusing it to make a new candle by melting wax from your other ones.

When you understand your recycling options with old jars, you relieve the environment and local recycling services that may not have the capacity to recycle the glass type you have.

Glass is a strong material that doesn't break down, which means it also won't break down in a landfill. Instead, it will sit for millions of years where it may eventually seep into waterways, per Sioneer.

If it breaks in the trash or recycling process, it becomes an injury risk to anyone who handles it. Instead of wasting such an infinite life material, consumers can find several creative ways to give it new life in a circular economy.

Using this idea means you may never have to buy additional storage, which saves you money. Even if you get to the point where you have enough empty glass jars for reuse, you can give them away or trade them with people in a Buy Nothing community.

Reusing old items or responsibly recycling them is a great way to save money and help the environment. Some organizations even offer cash or rewards for your used items. GotSneakers compensates customers for every pair of old shoes they send in. Trashie offers rewards in exchange for your used textiles and clothing.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTokers shared their love of reusing jars.

One user exclaimed, "Yes!!! I actually just started doing this!"

Another commenter said, "I'm drinking my coffee out of a reused mason jar."

One TikToker admitted, "I'm forever collecting jars and my husband thinks I have a problem lol."

One TikToker admitted, "I'm forever collecting jars and my husband thinks I have a problem lol."




