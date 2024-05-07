  • Home Home

Frugal shopper excited after finding high-tech kitchenware at thrift store: 'What a score'

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: iStock

A savvy shopper scored big at their local thrift store after finding an Ember mug for only $3.

At first, the charging base was not with the mug. However, after looking throughout the thrift store, the shopper found the piece in a separate section. 

"I wanted one but could not justify the cost to myself."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors were impressed with the secondhand find and discussed the benefits of thrifting

"Brilliant find," wrote one user. "I've never heard of these before so I looked it up, they retail at £130!"



"Lucky!! I wanted one but could not justify the cost to myself," commented another Redditor.

Thrift shopping is a fun and easy way to save money on everyday necessities. 

Watch now: Solar-powered boats from the Honnold Foundation are making a difference in the Amazon

The thrifting sector is growing and projected to keep growing according to recent findings from Capital One Shopping. Since 2017, the U.S. thrift market has grown by 95%, and the resale market is expected to grow nine times faster than the general retail market by 2027.

One of the best parts of shopping secondhand is that you never know what you may find. Like this savvy thrifter, you may discover rare and valuable items marked down to a great discount. 

Even if you replace just half of your items with secondhand pieces, you can save up to $75 each year.

Shopping at thrift stores not only helps your wallet, but also helps the environment. By purchasing items secondhand, you prevent unnecessary products from ending up in a landfill, where they release planet-warming gases. 

Tech items, like the Ember mug, are especially difficult to recycle since their materials do not break down naturally in the environment. 

Each time you purchase something secondhand instead of brand-new, you also decrease your carbon footprint. Manufacturing and transporting new products often rely on the use of dirty energy that contributes to global pollution. 

"Wow! What a score," wrote one user.

"I would never buy something like this at a regular price for myself, but for $3- hell yeah!" responded another Redditor.

x