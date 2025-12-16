Goodwill shopper stunned after discovering price tag on new mug: 'Someone messed up'

A thrift shopper took to Reddit after making an incredible find at their local Goodwill and bagging an amazing steal.

Posting in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, they shared a photo of a mug with the title: "I think someone messed up."

"I bought this for $2.88 today," they said, "It didn't have the cable, but I had one that fit. I'm gonna guess whoever priced this had never seen one. Retails $129."

The picture shows an Ember 2 10-ounce white mug. Embers are self-heating, keeping your coffee, tea, or other hot beverage the perfect temperature — and they currently retail for almost $130. If you drink coffee or tea, it's practically a must-have, and finding one for less than $3 is a steal of a lifetime.

The post highlights one of the biggest benefits of thrifting in your day-to-day life. You can find incredible, name-brand items for incredibly low prices. From smart ovens for just $12.99 to gorgeous vintage vanity sets for just $45, and even some incredible vintage video games, there are steals at every thrift store in the country if you know where and how to look.

But thrifting isn't just good for your wallet — it also helps keep goods out of landfills. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans generated roughly 4.9 pounds of trash per person each day in 2018. That number has likely only increased in recent years.





Giving clothes and home goods a second life via thrifting is a fantastic way to keep them out of landfills and reduce the carbon dioxide and methane that those landfills produce, which helps to cool our overheating planet.

Commenters expressed their admiration for the find.

One person wrote: "I'm so jealous. I've wanted one for a while but I haven't been able to justify the price. great find!"

"Nice score," another said.

"That is an epic find!!!" a third commenter added.

