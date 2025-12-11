Shopper thrilled after finding premium item for cheap at local thrift store: 'One of the best'

"We use it nearly every day!"

A lucky shopper recently scored what they described as "the Rolls Royce of Toaster Ovens" during a recent trip to their local thrift store.

"250 dollar Breville Smart Oven for 12.99," they boasted in a recent post to the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, sharing some of the find's features. "Quartz elements, convection, accepts 1/4 sheet pans and 12-inch pizza pans."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were quick to applaud the OP's find.

"We have that same toaster oven and it's fantastic," one commenter said.

"I thrifted one of these years ago for I think $25 and it's been one of my all time top thrift scores," another noted. "We use it nearly every day!"

Yet another fellow Breville Smart Oven owner even offered a valuable tip for the holidays.





"I have this and it's one of the best appliances we own. … It came in especially handy during Thanksgiving when you needed a second oven," they explained.

While it often requires a little luck, thrift stores can deliver a variety of premium items for your kitchen at a fraction of their retail price. Shoppers have unearthed everything from KitchenAid stand mixers for just $16, Vitamix blenders for $15, and even a $20,000 range oven for just $1,000.

Not only is this trick an excellent way to save money, but it also keeps these products out of a landfill. Shopping secondhand offers an easy approach to sustainability, giving used items a second life they otherwise wouldn't have had. Plus, opting for premium secondhand items will likely double your savings, as they typically have a longer lifespan than budget options.

Thrifted appliances often need a little TLC once you take them home, but with some elbow grease, as this Redditor can attest, they can look and operate good-as-new.

"It was pretty dirty but it's good steel and cleaned up nice," they said, later adding, "[I] basically sanded it down with a wet scotchbrite and detailed around the buttons with a damp cloth."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.