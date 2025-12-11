Shopper thrilled after finding premium item for cheap at local thrift store: 'One of the best'

A lucky shopper recently scored what they described as "the Rolls Royce of Toaster Ovens" during a recent trip to their local thrift store.
"250 dollar Breville Smart Oven for 12.99," they boasted in a recent post to the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, sharing some of the find's features. "Quartz elements, convection, accepts 1/4 sheet pans and 12-inch pizza pans."
Commenters were quick to applaud the OP's find.
"We have that same toaster oven and it's fantastic," one commenter said.
"I thrifted one of these years ago for I think $25 and it's been one of my all time top thrift scores," another noted. "We use it nearly every day!"
Yet another fellow Breville Smart Oven owner even offered a valuable tip for the holidays.
"I have this and it's one of the best appliances we own. … It came in especially handy during Thanksgiving when you needed a second oven," they explained.
While it often requires a little luck, thrift stores can deliver a variety of premium items for your kitchen at a fraction of their retail price. Shoppers have unearthed everything from KitchenAid stand mixers for just $16, Vitamix blenders for $15, and even a $20,000 range oven for just $1,000.
Not only is this trick an excellent way to save money, but it also keeps these products out of a landfill. Shopping secondhand offers an easy approach to sustainability, giving used items a second life they otherwise wouldn't have had. Plus, opting for premium secondhand items will likely double your savings, as they typically have a longer lifespan than budget options.
Thrifted appliances often need a little TLC once you take them home, but with some elbow grease, as this Redditor can attest, they can look and operate good-as-new.
"It was pretty dirty but it's good steel and cleaned up nice," they said, later adding, "[I] basically sanded it down with a wet scotchbrite and detailed around the buttons with a damp cloth."
