4 homeowners reveal why they ditched gas mowers for electric

It's yet again the time of year when millions of homeowners need to mow their lawns regularly, many of them using gas-powered mowers.

But the reality is that electric mowers are quieter, safer, and still powerful enough to get the job done — and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Here are four homeowners whose experiences may sell you on the benefits once and for all:

1. An easier day in the yard

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One Redditor was shocked at the difference after switching to an electric mower — and a cheap one at that. They wrote that they were skeptical at first, but the new mower is quieter, lighter, easier on their back, and actually made them enjoy mowing. Because they plan to install solar panels, they'll save on charging the battery, too.



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2. So quiet you can barely hear it

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If you're wondering how quiet an electric mower really is, this TikToker was kind enough to post a video showing you just that and more. The mower starts with the push of a button and is so quiet that as she pushes it through the lawn, it's hard to tell if you're hearing the mower or just the sound of the grass being cut.

On top of that, the same battery used for the mower works for the leaf blower, and the mower folds up nicely for easy storage.



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3. A long-lasting battery life

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A Facebook user posted to a page dedicated specifically to Kobalt 24-volt batteries to rave about their first experience with their new electric mower.

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First and foremost, they still had half the battery life left after mowing their one-third-acre lot, although they admitted they did not use the self-propelled feature, which could drain more battery.



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4. 'A butt-kicking beast'

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Another Facebook user posted that they have a gully with very deep slopes at the front of their yard and that mowing it has always been a "back pain-inducing nightmare."

But with the new electric mower, it's a nightmare no more. They even called the new mower a "butt-kicking beast," saying that tall grass and going uphill were effortless.

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