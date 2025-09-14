Homeowner shares honest reaction after buying next-gen lawn equipment: 'Best decision ever'

Though the benefits of using electric tools over gas-powered tools may seem self-evident, people are still getting exposed to just how big a difference there is between the two types.

A Facebook post typifies how many newbies have responded to the giant upgrade that electric home equipment represents.

On a page dedicated specifically to Kobalt 24-volt batteries and the tools they help power, user Michael McGaugh shared his experience with an electric lawn mower upgrade.

"So I just used my 24x2 self propelled mower and all I can say is, wow, I am impressed," he wrote. "This is my first electric mower and it was certainly different than a gas one."

McGaugh observed that the electric mower was lighter than their old gas version, and it had a quieter motor. They mentioned they managed to cut all of the third-acre lot and still had half the battery life remaining.

"Such a great mower!" they said in summary.

Another important benefit of an electric mower compared to a gas alternative is a reduction in pollution. According to the University of Illinois, a gas-powered mower releases 16 times more carbon dioxide per acre compared with electric equivalents.

In addition to avoiding the production of planet-warming gases, it also benefits the surrounding air quality, meaning you won't breathe in toxic fumes while you're doing the yard work.

Facebook commenters largely agreed with Michael's effusive praise of his new electric mower.

"I love mine," wrote one. "I sold my gas mower and trimmer and invested the money into my 24v kobalt. Best decision ever."

The impressed gardener also noted that they enjoyed not having to fill up a gas can, check the oil, or pull a cord to start the machine. They also appreciated that they could mow the lawn in the cooler hours of the day without waking the neighbors.

Another Facebook user predicted Michael would continue to be pleased with the landscaping upgrade.

"I added a striper to the back of mine and use it with self propelled no issues whatsoever," they said.

