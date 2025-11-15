Homeowner experiences shocking reality after swapping push mower for electric: 'I was very skeptical'

  • Home Home

"I was quite surprised."

by Rachel Beyer
One Redditor shared how electric lawnmowers are lighter, quieter, and offer a cleaner alternative to gas-powered models.

Photo Credit: iStock

Electric lawnmowers are transforming one of the least-loved household chores into something people actually enjoy. 

One Redditor can attest to that after realizing mowing has become much simpler and almost relaxing. Electric mowers are lighter and quieter and offer a cleaner alternative to gas-powered models that release harmful fumes. 

In the subreddit r/solar, the OP said they were skeptical at first but then surprised at the results. 

"I recently needed a new push mower and thought that I would dive into electric mowing since I will be getting solar soon anyway. I was very skeptical but I bought a cheap $299 push mower anyway and I was quite surprised," they wrote in their post. 

"It's so quiet, it sounds like a fan," they added, just like another homeowner in a different thread who said their new electric mower was so quiet they "forgot" it was actually there. 

The OP even said the mower is much easier on their back and makes them actually enjoy the chore. The only downside, according to OP, is that the battery needed 2.5 charges to finish the whole yard — but that didn't really bother them because the experience was so much smoother. 

Beyond the convenience and comfort aspects, electric tools have both human and environmental health benefits. Switching to battery-powered lawn tools cuts dirty energy use, which improves air quality, and they reduce noise pollution. For readers looking to make the switch, finding the right mower and learning about shared battery systems can help you adapt to a lifestyle that will save you money across multiple tools.

"Quite a few of my neighbors have electric mowers. They're pretty good. A few even have snow blowers.. they do the job unless it's super wet/heavy (and I mean super wet that it eventually stopped my gas powered one too)," one user wrote in response to OP.  

"As for electric mower feedback, I really appreciate the noise reduction in my subdivision. The gas mowers are just loud," the same user added. 

"I share an electric mower with a neighbor but haven't gotten solar yet (but intend to). The electric mower is SO much better: no more difficult pull cord, no more deafening noise. I won't ever go back," another commenter wrote

"Solar, and I do everything electric at this point," a third Redditor wrote in response to OP's question of whether any electric tool owners in the thread have also made the switch to solar. 

x