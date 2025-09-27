  • Home Home

Homeowner shares video after trying out next-gen lawnmower: 'It's so quiet'

"This might be my next choice."

by Thomas Godwin
Photo Credit: iStock

Electric mowers have long had a mixed reputation, though that is rapidly changing thanks to technological advancements and growing value. 

A TikTok clip from Not Hannah (@mynamesnothannah) was an effective advertisement, blending the quiet versatility of the mower with an unironically muted comedic performance. 

"I've had people walking by saying it's so quiet!" the creator observed in the comments — and you don't have to crank up the volume to absorb the nearly silent efficiency. 

@mynamesnothanna Mow the lawn with me. #lawncare #taylorswift #asmr #fyp #unpopularopinion ♬ original sound - r & m <3 ⸆⸉

But there was a lot more going on than just the 60-75-decibel noise level interspersed with grass bag dumpings. The battery neatly slotted into the top, and the fold-over handle provided a simple, space-saving storage solution. 

While electric mowers aren't yet dominating major landscaping projects and massive properties, they are more than serviceable for most homeowners, despite some apathy due to higher upfront costs. 

Misplaced apathy is more apt, though, as electric mowers save money on fuel costs and year-round maintenance. 

Compared to their fuel-guzzling counterparts, electric mowers boast zero emissions and no spill risks, both being particularly important for healthy soil and waterways. 

Electric mowers weigh one-third less than gas mowers on average, and, as was evident in the video, they are simpler to operate, maneuver, and store. 

A market analysis report by Grand View Research predicted that the size of the electric mower market will reach $13.5 billion by 2030, up from $9.1 billion in 2022.

Some of this is related to evolving regulatory requirements. Additionally, consumers are drawn to the environmental benefits and conveniences and the potential for a cooler, cleaner future through large-scale adoption of energy-efficient appliances.

Not Hannah's TikTok was a masterclass in simple, dry humor that also imparted a general understanding of electric mowers and their increasing popularity. The comments reflected that shift.

"My Ryobi electric mower is fire," one user declared. 

Another highlighted the importance of popular videos such as this one — how a funny, day-to-day operation clip can change hearts and minds, prompting followers to consider upgrading to an electric mower.

"My neighbor has one and it's very quiet. Made me think this might be my next choice," the commenter said.

x