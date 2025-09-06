Homeowner shares honest reaction after trying next-gen lawn tool: 'A butt-kicking beast'

"I can't tell you how great it is."

One homeowner shared their excitement about a new Ryobi 40v HP self-propelled electric mower, and their post quickly turned into a rallying cry for ditching gas-powered yard tools.

Facebook user Dave Hogan dreaded mowing his lawn, which contained a steep gully, as it often led to back pain and frustration. However, he found that his new electric mower made the tricky job feel effortless.

This is a completely unsolicited and non-remunerated endorsement, but I have to say that the Ryobi 40v HP Self Propelled... Posted by Dave Hogan on Thursday 17 July 2025

Hogan had previously tried string trimmers, push mowers, and even hiring help, but nothing worked for his back and budget. Then, he discovered the Ryobi electric mower for under $400.

"Tall grass, going uphill? Effortless!" Hogan wrote, calling the mower a "butt-kicking beast." Even with the overgrown grass cutting into battery life, he said the machine made the yard work faster and easier than ever before.

Beyond performance, electric mowers can also mean major savings. Homeowners who switch can cut out the recurring costs of gas and oil, and maintenance tends to be cheaper since there are fewer moving parts to service. Over just a few summers, that can add up to hundreds of dollars in avoided fuel and repair costs.

Electric yard tools not only save time and energy, but they also cut down on pollution and noise. According to a report published by the American Chemical Society, running a gas mower for an hour pollutes as much as driving a car for 100 miles. That's why more homeowners are making the switch to electric, a win for both their wallets and the planet.

Other Facebook users loved the review and the electric mower.

"I can't tell you how great it is to not have all the noise and smell of gas-powered tools," one celebrated.

"Welcome to cutting grass with the power of electrons!" another wrote.

"We want video!" another requested.

Hogan's post is just one example of how electric yard tools are making outdoor work easier, cheaper, and greener.

