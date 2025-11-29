Homeowner gives candid review after switching to next-gen lawn mower: 'I seriously didn't think'

After struggling to start a gas-powered lawn mower, one homeowner made the switch to an electric alternative and hasn't looked back.

"I seriously didn't think this electric lawn mower would work for me but surprise, it's great," she shared in a recent TikTok. "Now I have no issue and it needs … almost zero maintenance."

TikToker Lindsey (@itslindss) notes in the video that she struggled to start her old gas-powered mower by pulling the cord. For her new one, all she has to do is press a button and hold down the handle to get it started.

"I can never pull that cord and start it either," one commenter said.

Electric alternatives to traditional lawn equipment have flooded the market in recent years, offering a cheaper, convenient option for everything from lawn mowers to weed whackers. Since they run on rechargeable batteries instead of gasoline, operating costs are next to zero for this machinery.

Plus, these tools are quieter than their noisy predecessors. One homeowner who has gone electric even noted they could beat the heat by mowing their lawn at night since their lawn mower wouldn't disturb the neighbors.

Cutting gas from the equation also means electric lawn equipment does right by the planet. In the U.S. alone, there are more than 40 million acres of lawn, according to Environment America, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that 5% of all U.S. air pollution comes from gas-powered lawn mowers used to maintain them.

Transitioning to electric can be a small but meaningful move to keep your yard and the planet happy. Naturally, viewers of this clip were curious about how the electric version performs.

"How long does the battery last?" one commenter asked.

"I have a big yard and it lasts for 3/4 of it," Lindsey responded, noting that finishing the yard is as simple as a quick swap. "It comes with a second battery and then I [use] a tiny bit of that to finish."

