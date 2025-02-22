  • Home Home

Homeowner shares honest review two years after buying electric lawn equipment: 'Plenty of power'

"It's just so much easier."

by Michael Muir
Photo Credit: YouTube

Electrification usually centers around vehicles, and while that is an important part of the discussion, there are other key areas where it makes a great deal of sense to abandon gas-powered machinery. One such area is lawn care and maintenance.

In a brief review of a package that includes a leaf blower and a weed whacker, a homeowner discusses the benefits of using electric lawn equipment. After two years of ownership, the reviewer remarks that both devices "run flawlessly" and have "plenty of power." The battery packs mean there are no cords getting in the way.

The review focuses on the convenience of the equipment and its reliability. Additionally, there are some notable environmental benefits that were not mentioned in the review. 

Lawn equipment has a surprisingly large carbon footprint. Because gas-powered gardening tools often employ an inefficient two-stroke engine, using a commercial lawn mower is the equivalent of driving over 300 miles.

A 2023 report outlined that leaf blowers are among the worst offenders for carbon emissions; 60 minutes of operation is akin to driving a car 1,000 miles. The emissions from gardening equipment in Los Angeles County alone are equivalent to 148,768 cars on the road. 

As the review points out, electrifying garden equipment is a positive change with virtually no downside. Electric devices are cheaper to buy and much cheaper to run. Another positive aspect not mentioned in the review is safety. The loudest gas-powered tools can reach 95 decibels, which is in an unsafe zone for hearing.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Damage to hearing can occur if a person is exposed to sounds of 95 decibels for 50 minutes. Not to mention, the neighbors will also appreciate quieter lawn equipment.

So, electric lawn equipment is better for your wallet, your ears, and the environment. It is a great example of a practical change that requires no sacrifice on the part of the consumer. As the reviewer notes: "Overall, it's nice to not have gas-powered … it's just so much easier."

