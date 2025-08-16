Homeowner shares photo after discovering overlooked benefit of next-gen lawn equipment: 'I was surprised'

One of the many perks of using an electric lawn mower is the minimal noise. Unlike gas-powered mowers, which are loud, electric mowers are much quieter.

As a result, homeowners can mow their lawns in the cool of the night without having to worry about disturbing their neighbors.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One Redditor brought this point up by sharing an image of their Ego Power Plus mower working at dusk.

Mowing your lawn at night is a great way to avoid the oppressive daytime heat, but sometimes it can be challenging to see. Luckily, though, the Ego Power Plus makes it easy for homeowners to navigate their lawns even in low lighting.

"I was surprised at how bright the headlights were," the original poster shared. "I was able to get the entire back done well into the dark. I love this mower."

Redditors agreed that electric lawn mowers are the way to go, especially for homeowners in hotter climates where mowing during the day is miserable.

"The Ego monster comes out late at night," responded one user. "Very cool. Love it."

Switching to an electric lawn mower doesn't just make it easier to care for your yard at night. It also saves you money down the line. Instead of buying gas to refill your mower tank, you'll just need to recharge or change your mower's batteries every so often.

That's also good news for the environment. Unlike gas-powered mowers, electric lawn mowers don't emit any harmful pollutants into the atmosphere, helping to combat rising global temperatures.

While it may seem like switching to an electric mower is a small lifestyle change, it can have a big impact on the planet.

Redditors continued to emphasize the benefits of electric lawn mowers.

"Ego is quiet," replied one user. "That's for sure."

"I'll probably do the same as long as there isn't dew on the ground," wrote another Redditor.

