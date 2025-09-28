Homeowner shares surprising benefits after switching to electric lawn mower: 'A treat'

There are numerous benefits to switching to an electric mower. One homeowner posted about an unanticipated benefit that makes the mowers all the more attractive.

"I have decided to go electric for my new lawn mower … the first test mow was a treat," Dave Feenstra wrote on Facebook, after purchasing his new electric mower. The post also mentioned that the mower is "self-propelled and quiet," driving the discussion in the comments on how easy and uninhibiting electric mowers can be.

I have decided to go electric for my new lawn mower. Will see how this goes long term , but the first test mow was a treat 🙂 Self propelled and silent 🙂 Posted by Dave Feenstra on Monday 8 September 2025

Electric mowers are growing in popularity due to their user-friendly operation, affordability, and convenience, Spherical Insights reported. A reduction in noise pollution is one reason why homeowners in closer-knit communities are flocking toward electric options, as they can mow their lawn at flexible times that work best with their schedules.

It's also no secret that electric mowers are substantially cheaper than gas-guzzling models.

"A key benefit of battery-powered lawn mowers is lower running costs when compared to a [gasoline] model," Paul Hicks, the product manager at Stihl, told Expert Reviews. "Even while energy prices are increasing, the cost of running a battery-powered lawn mower means they are still a good value option."

Some estimates suggest that homeowners can save $200 annually on the fuel and other maintenance costs associated with gas-powered mowers.

Switching to an electric mower also benefits your community by reducing pollution. Gas-powered mowers can release harmful substances into the air, water, and soil, creating unhealthy conditions around your home that can threaten health and safety, EMSmastery wrote.

According to this U.S. Environmental Protection Agency study, gas mowers used by 54 million Americans each weekend account for roughly 5% of national air pollution. These mowers consume around 800 million gallons of gasoline annually, producing high levels of carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, and nitrogen oxides.

Commenters continued to describe how the reduction in noise is changing the game when it comes to mowing.

"No [gasoline], no oil," one commenter wrote. "You can now mow at night it's so quiet."

Another wrote: "We've had a battery mower for years, love it!"

