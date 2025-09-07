Homeowner shares honest reactions after trying out next-gen lawn mower: 'Much quieter'

A homeowner posted on Facebook about their positive experience using an electric lawn mower: "It cuts as good as a gasoline mower (and) is much quieter with less vibration."

Electric lawn mowers offer those advantages, and more, over traditional gas lawn mowers, making them a great choice for homeowners with lawn care needs. The original poster said the investment came after their professional yard service became too expensive for their budget, and they anticipated that the electric mower would pay for itself before the mowing season was over.

In addition to being quieter and lighter, as the OP noted, electric lawn mowers are healthier for humans and the environment.

Space-age EGO electric lawn mower. The machine was so sleek and clean when fully assembled that it was a shame to get it... Posted by Darrel Ibeling on Saturday, May 3, 2025

Unlike gas mowers, electric mowers don't produce pollution that can cause health issues for the humans who use them. Air pollution from mowers has been known to worsen asthma and could potentially cause other health conditions.

Since electric mowers do not produce air pollution, they are a healthier choice for the environment, as well. Air pollution from gas-powered mowers contributes to the warming of the planet. It is estimated that using a gas mower for one hour can produce as much air pollution as driving a car for 350 miles. Switching to an electric lawn mower is an eco-friendly decision.

Electric lawn mowers are easier to maneuver and lighter — as noted by the OP — so they are more user-friendly in terms of operation. The OP said that the self-propelled model they used had variable speed options that they had trouble keeping up with the faster modes. Electric lawn mowers also require less maintenance, so they can be time and money savers in the long run.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Commenters were enthusiastic about the impromptu review of the EGO lawn mower.

"I had one, not so fancy, but my lawn was pretty small," said one commenter. "I loved it."

"I used my EGO lawn mower this morning! Love it so much!" shared another.

One appreciative commenter said, "Thanks for the scoop AND testimonial."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.