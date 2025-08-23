Lawn care enthusiast shares honest review after upgrading to next-gen mower: 'Really impressed'

In the "r/lawnmowers" subreddit, one user recently shared their positive experience with an electric lawn mower, citing its durability in the face of less-than-ideal weather conditions. While gas-powered lawn mowers are still the norm, electric mowers provide a much-needed clean-energy alternative, as this latest post suggests.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The user explained how, despite the rain and damp grass, their electric mower appeared to have no issues with carrying out its function.

"Honestly expected it to struggle as much as my old gas mower did with the grass being too tall and a little damp," the user captioned, explaining how they were "really impressed" and pleasantly surprised by their electric mower in that regard.

On top of being more effective and easier to use than gas-powered mowers, electric lawn-care equipment can lower your household's carbon footprint. Gas-powered mowers and other fuel-based yard equipment release a surprising amount of planet-warming carbon pollution — the equivalent of driving a car 350 miles in just one hour of mowing, according to the Environmental Protection Agency — so making the upgrade to their electric counterparts can help mitigate some of the broader repercussions of an overheating atmosphere, from resource shortages to weather abnormalities.

Meanwhile, gas-powered mowers generate carbon dioxide, methane, and a plethora of other polluting gases that, when inhaled in large concentrations, can prove uncomfortable or even harmful. As a result, going electric can protect your health while reducing the pollution in your home and yard.

You're even likely to save money with an electric mower, at least in the long term, even if the up-front investment to make the switch is rather steep.

Reddit commenters responded to the original post with enthusiasm, discussing their own experiences with electric lawn equipment.

"I have the same one," one user wrote. "I have a riding mower and I use this one on steep hills and love how it self propels. It cuts great and I usually don't run out of juice too quick."

"For a small yard, electric walk behind mowers do great," added another. "I've been using one in Florida the last 5 years, cutting thick Floratam (St Augustine) and it does a really good job. … So far, I've had no issues."

