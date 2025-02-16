Next-gen lawnmower is 'infinitely easier' — here's why it could be better for your wallet, and your health

"You pop in a battery and it's ready to go in most cases."

The Washington Post's Allyson Chiu recently enlightened readers about the benefits of electric lawnmowers versus gas mowers.

"It's infinitely easier," said Consumer Electronics' home and appliances expert Paul Hope, predicting that electric lawnmowers will soon become the standard.

Though the initial investment in an electric mower may be greater, switching from a gas mower to an electric mower has long-term cost savings as well as other benefits: reduction in air pollution, reduction in noise pollution, ease of use, and ease of maintenance.

Electric lawn-care tools such as mowers produce far less air pollution than their gas-powered counterparts. The toxins released by gas lawnmowers can cause health risks and contribute to the overheating planet.

According to Scientific American, running a gas mower for an hour produces air pollution equivalent to driving a gas-powered car for 350 miles. Gas mowers produce carbon dioxide, methane, and benzene.

Much like electric vehicles are reducing air pollution on the road, electric mowers are reducing air pollution in our yards.

Gas-powered mowers are loud. Repeated exposure can cause hearing loss. The average sound from a gas mower "could reach 88 to 94 decibels," Chiu explains. Electric lawn mowers are much quieter, which is better for the hearing health of the user and their neighbors.

This air and noise pollution can be disruptive to the ecosystem. Using an electric mower helps maintain the natural environment for vegetation and pollinators.

Electric mowers are generally much easier to use than gas mowers. "You pop in a battery and it's ready to go in most cases," explains Hope in the Washington Post article. Some users have concerns about power and battery life, but as technology improves, power and battery life are increasing.

Easy maintenance is another perk. Gas lawnmowers have more parts to maintain as well as seasonal maintenance that electric mowers do not require.

Though the initial investment in an electric mower may be more than a gas mower, the consumer saves money over time. Chiu says that the average investment is about $100 over a gas mower but that "over five years, the electric motor could save $145."

Saving money with less impact on your health and the planet. What's not to love?

Being a mindful gardener has a positive impact on the ecosystem and helps to slow the overheating of the planet. In general, using electric power is the cleanest option.

