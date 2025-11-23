Passerby thrilled after winning 'lottery' with free curbside find: 'So lucky'

One lucky Reddit user just hit the jackpot — and it didn't cost them a dime.

In a post that's making waves on r/Mid_Century, one user shared that they found a Danish dining set sitting on the curb — completely free. After a bit of repair work, the homeowner said the table was good as new: "The leg supports on one side sheered, but I was able to fix it and use it!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post quickly racked up thousands of upvotes. One commenter exclaimed, "So lucky!" Another wrote, "Wow, find of the year — congrats!!"

Other users were equally amazed — and a little jealous. "I have that table! I paid $40 for mine on Facebook Marketplace," one person wrote, while another admitted, "Man, we just have broken computer chairs and rotting particle board furniture here in central Florida."

The curbside discovery highlights a growing trend among homeowners and renters alike: rescuing perfectly good furniture and décor from the waste stream. What used to be considered "junk" has become a source of excitement, creativity, and sustainability for thrifters and DIY enthusiasts across social media.

Picking up free or secondhand items not only helps people furnish their homes affordably — it also keeps durable materials like wood, metal, and glass out of landfills. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, over 12 million tons of furniture waste end up in U.S. landfills every year. Choosing to reuse, repair, or refinish pieces can make a small but meaningful dent in that number.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

Thrifting has become a favorite way for eco-conscious people to save money on high-quality, long-lasting furniture — and sometimes even turn a profit. A lucky few have flipped their finds into major wins, like the thrifter who discovered a rare designer chair worth thousands for just $12.

Whether you're hunting for treasure or simply trying to live more sustainably, stories like this prove that one person's trash can truly be another's mid-century masterpiece.As one Redditor summed it up perfectly: "You won the mid-century lottery."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.