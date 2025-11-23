Shopper shares photos of jaw-dropping discovery in local secondhand store: 'Congrats on winning the thrift jackpot'

Imagine finding a pair of designer Italian boots for less than $20. That's what happened to one lucky thrift store shopper who posted in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

The Redditor posted four close-up photos of their stylish black leather boots. On the bottom is the $17.99 price tag and another major surprise — a Christian Louboutin label.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

A quick visit to the designer Italian shoe website reveals boots costing no less than $1,000, with some models reaching nearly $3,000. So, finding a pair for such a price is an example of how secondhand shopping provides opportunities for even budget shoppers to get a taste of luxury.

Another boot lover found Ralph Lauren cowboy boots for only $9 when they often retail for $1,500.

Plus, access to higher-quality but affordable items makes it easier to break up with fast fashion, whose production practices and likelihood of sitting in a landfill after a few uses contribute to 2% and 8% of global carbon air pollution, according to the UN Environment Programme.

However, potential thrifting luck doesn't end with fashion and cool shoes. From vintage furniture to high-end blankets to Le Creuset cookware, hitting the jackpot with living necessities like appliances is common in the thrift world.

Unsurprisingly, many commenters displayed emotions, from envy to surprise to happiness for the new boot owner. "I don't know you, but I'm so happy for you, friend," said one.

One shopper made it clear those shoes would be enough to end their shopping spree: "This is the type of find I'd check out and go home. I wouldn't even need to keep thrifting anymore. I'd be so satisfied."

The brand is mostly known for its classic pumps with lacquered red soles, a defining detail that these combat boots also have. "I didn't even know they made boots. Congrats on winning the thrift jackpot!," praised another.

Those who aren't interested in buying from thrift stores can still participate in the circular economy. Start decluttering your closet and donate your old stuff instead of dumping it to help the planet cool down and become cleaner with less gas pollution from trash or new production.

