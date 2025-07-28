Passerby thrilled after rescuing quality item from curbside trash: 'How dare they'

Uncovering gems among what others may perceive as trash isn't exclusive to thrift stores. One lucky treasure hunter experienced this when they found an antique nightstand on the curb awaiting trash collection in perfect condition.

"No significant scratches, no bugs, and solid as a rock!" The original poster wrote on the "r/ThriftStoreHauls" subreddit. "I'm in love," they added.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The eagle-eyed OP shared a photo of the beautiful nightstand now in their home, which they use to create their dream reading nook in the living room.

"The things people throw away amazes me," wrote one commenter.

This find potentially saved the OP hundreds of dollars, which is how much similar nightstands can fetch. The best part is they hardly had to leave their home to find it.

Purchasing or finding used items can drastically reduce expenses when creating your perfect space. A basic setup for furnishing a living room can cost the average homeowner thousands of dollars, so finds such as this one are key to drastically reducing costs on essential furniture for your home. At the same time, homeowners opting for secondhand items are also likely to discover rare and unique staples that ensure their home reflects their personal style.

The circular economy, which prioritizes sustaining goods rather than perpetuating supply chains, further benefits. This ensures that polluting emissions caused by endless supply chains are reduced, supporting a healthier, safer environment. U.S. research has estimated that supply chains are responsible for 90% of the overall impact on air, land, and water pollution. Specifically, the furniture industry contributes to deforestation, accounting for the damage of 13 million hectares of trees annually.

Fast furniture, too, can generate approximately 47 kg of planet-harming emissions for every piece of furniture manufactured, equivalent to burning several gallons of gasoline, according to one study.

Finding repurposed gems offers money-saving and stylistic benefits while also mitigating the multiple negative impacts of fast furniture and supply chains.

Redditors were in disbelief over the find.

"This is gorgeous! How dare they," wrote one commenter.

"Thank you for saving this beauty !" wrote another.

