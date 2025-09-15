Dumpster diver stunned after finding sought-after item in perfect working condition: 'Awesome score'

A dumpster diver scored a find so good that the internet was left doubting if it was really on the up-and-up.

The Redditor shared a photo of themselves with an e-bike seemingly in perfect condition to the "r/DumpsterDiving" subreddit in a post titled "found a working unused ebike."

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the caption, they theorized that "the person that had this just honestly didn't know how to build it or use it so yay me." Members of the community raised some questions about the saga, including whether the original poster had to purchase parts or put much of it together.

"The only thing that needed assembly was screwing in the forks and tightening the light," they clarified. "Works perfect for a lil cruiser ebike."

Before the OP got too excited about their miraculous luck, the community suggested they check if the bike had been recalled or was possibly stolen and thrown in a dumpster by thieves. There were also those who suspected foul play on the part of the OP.

A user snarkily replied: "Just like you found those bolt cutters last week, right?"

The OP vehemently denied all accusations and asserted that they found the vehicle thrown out with a helmet, flat tires, and a charger. Giving them the benefit of the doubt, landing a new, working e-bike is a massive win.

E-bikes can save riders major money compared to owning a car that generates far greater fuel, maintenance, and insurance costs. Additionally, researchers tout the health benefits of riding one.

The OP's story also reveals the potential windfalls of dumpster diving. The practice is legal in all 50 states, but practitioners should make sure they're abiding by trespassing laws and doing it safely with accessories like gloves, flashlights, and appropriate clothing.

It's unlikely you'll land a perfectly good e-bike every time around, but items like still-good food or household products are often tossed by businesses. Residents at colleges and housing complexes also frequently toss perfectly good items. By saving them from heat-trapping landfills, dumpster divers are not only helping themselves but also the planet.

Users sounded off on the OP's score.

"Pretty sad that people just throw it away these days," one reacted.

"WITH A HELMET!" the OP exclaimed in response.

"Awesome score!" another Redditor declared.

A user joked, "Somebody stole my dumpster bike I found a month ago can I have yours?"

