Dumpster diver's recent haul highlights major issue with store products: 'I can't believe they just throw this stuff out'

When you're short on cash, dumpster diving is a great way to snag free food, home decor, and almost anything else you can imagine. As they say, one man's trash is another man's treasure, even though being able to essentially go shopping in store dumpsters highlights a serious issue with business waste.

However, at least people can take advantage of the unpurchased items and keep them from piling up in landfills (and save tons of money). One dumpster diver recently documented their massive haul on Reddit, which sparked envy among commenters.

What's happening?

In the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, one user shared several photos of their finds, which included several adorable Hello Kitty ceramic reed diffusers, Halloween candles, napkins, soap dispensers, Hello Kitty ramekins, candlestick holders, 10 wine glasses in mint condition, lip balm, and more.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The fact that all those items came from one dumpster is pretty impressive, and it's even more remarkable that everything appears undamaged.

Users were quick to offer praise to the poster about their haul, with one writing: "Such good saves from the landfill!! Just those cards! Nice!!"

"Officially jealous of your Hello Kitty haul," another said.

However, others called out the business, which the original poster said in a follow-up comment was HomeGoods, for its wasteful business practices.

"I can't believe they just throw this stuff out. I always thought they saved it until next season," someone else shared.

"It should be illegal to throw away perfectly good stuff like that. So infuriating. Good score!" another said.

Why is business waste concerning?

Even though finding all the Halloween decor for free is a huge win for the poster in terms of saving money and reducing waste in landfills, it's important to note that millions of perfectly salvageable products are still wasted each year.

According to Link Retail, retail in the U.S. generates over $2 billion in trash annually, with much of this coming from packaging. Around 40% of retail packaging ends its life cycle in landfills, which produces harmful gases, such as methane, as it breaks down.

Unfortunately, it's usually cheaper for businesses to throw away or destroy unsold inventory than give it away, so waste continues to pile up in landfills and the broader environment.

Dumpster diving can help make a dent in the numbers, but be cautious if you decide to try it since dumpsters can house some pretty nasty stuff, such as rotting food and chemical cleaners. Wear gloves, a mask, and other protective gear if necessary. Check for hazardous materials, and choose safe locations if you're keen on trying out dumpster diving.

Is HomeGoods doing anything about this?

According to HomeGoods, it has established recovery and recycling centers where the company reuses cardboard, plastics, and hangers to reduce waste. It is working on diverting 85% of its operational waste from landfills by 2027.

What's being done about business waste more broadly?

Many retail giants, including Best Buy, are taking sustainability to the next level. It partnered with a packaging giant to reduce plastic waste, which will help keep the materials out of landfills and improve the environment. In addition, Walmart has teamed up with organic materials recycler Denali to help manage food waste across its stores.

If you want to help, consider buying plastic-free alternatives for everyday items, shopping secondhand, and donating your old stuff instead of throwing it out. Actions like these may seem small, but they can make a huge difference when we put them into practice collectively.

