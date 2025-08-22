Resident finds incredible items after looking in apartment complex dumpster: 'I just had to share it with somebody'

One person's trash is another's treasure, right?

A dumpster-diving Redditor may have won this old cliche once and for all, as they showed off photos of some finds in a post to the r/DumpsterDiving feed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The itemized list of the tossed items attached to the post said it all. They found a portable JBL speaker, a pair of Oakley goggles, a blender, an autographed poster, another larger sound system, and two vintage Star Wars games.

Last but not least, they also scored a fully functional Dell laptop.

"Everything you see here was found in a literal dumpster tonight," the original poster wrote.

They explained how they had driven around a few nearby apartment complexes and collected everything in just three hours. They nearly decided not to post about it in case it seemed fake.

"I just had to share it with somebody," they concluded, remarking in the comments that it was their best session ever.

This simple act of finding and reusing someone else's wasted things — sometimes known as dumpster diving — is becoming more popular. It can be a great way to furnish a house, stock a fridge, or just find cool stuff in your area.

If the idea of rummaging through trash bags grosses you out, don't worry. Plenty of items are also left on the sidewalk or outside trash cans and can easily be cleaned up like new. The best part is, anything you find has a price that cannot be beaten: 100% free.

Apart from saving that cash on a new appliance or antique, finding free stuff and giving it a new life also gives the environment a boost.

That's because you avoid buying new things fresh off the shelf. Most industries use a ton of energy to make their products, which is harmful to the Earth in the long run. Plus, if those items stayed in the trash, they would just end up slowly polluting a landfill for generations to come.

However, that's not if dumpster divers have anything to say about it. The community loved the original poster's photos and offered its congratulations.

"That's quite a haul!" one person wrote.

"Good rip, man! I wish I had found those Oakley gogs," another added.

"Good rip, man! I wish I had found those Oakley gogs," another added.




