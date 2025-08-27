Dumpster diver comes across disturbing scene outside local grocery store: 'This stuff is still cold'

"Look at all the Banana Bread we could bake."

A dumpster diver came across a full spread of groceries going to waste in a local grocery store's garbage.

"We got muffins," Love in the Dumpster (@loveinthedumpster) exclaims in a recent TikTok before grabbing for a dumpster diving haul. "[It says] sell by July 26, that was yesterday."

They found quite a few packaged baked goods, from loaves of garlic bread to naan, that were recently dumped by the store. There were also dozens of bananas stashed in a clear bag in the dumpster.

"It's really warm out actually, and this stuff is still cold," they clarified.

Grocery stores will throw out items when their expiration date hits, even if the food is still perfectly good to eat. With perishables like those above, a dumpster dive can save a thrifty shopper from buying bread for the week. With non-perishables — like coffee or crackers — though, these reclaimed items can last for months.

While formerly seen as a taboo act to sort through the trash, dumpster diving for food has grown in popularity as consumers become more aware of the waste involved in grocery chains. The practice is considered legal in the U.S. on public property, though there are other local laws to keep in mind that limit it. It's also important to wear gloves and keep an eye out for sharp objects when sorting through trash.

Dumpster diving not only saves consumers money, but it also helps reduce the amount of food that's crowding landfills and contributing to planet-warming pollution.

The dumpster diver also noted in the caption to "hit the second and third tier grocery stores to find accessible dumpsters," as many top stores will lock up their trash to avoid the practice.

Many commenters were excited to see the dumpster diver's haul. Others had a few questions.

"Are you finding more dumpsters nowadays being locked or inaccessible?" one commenter asked.

"No, only a handful," the original poster explained. "And sometimes they change back to being accessible after a few months."

In the end, they had a haul of muffins, naan, and a bag of peaches, though commenters were quick to critique that he didn't grab more.

"No bananas," one commenter said.

"Look at all the Banana Bread we could bake," another said.

