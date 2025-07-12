Homeowners sing praises of next-gen lawn care equipment: 'I'll never go back'

Battery-powered power tool company Ego Power Plus has won over even the most hardcore landscaping enthusiasts, and one Redditor wrote about their experience of making the switch.

"All my other equipment has been switched over to Ego, but been dragging my heels on a mower," wrote the OP alongside a photo of their brand new mower in their truck bed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Ego Power Plus is an innovative company that has been perfecting its battery-powered yardwork tools for over 10 years. For this reason, it has become the preferred brand of landscapers looking for an environmentally friendly upgrade.

The company has risen to the top because of its reliability and sensitivity to consumer needs.

The signature battery can be used across the full line of electric power tools, ranging from riding mowers to chainsaws to snow blowers. This reduces upfront and long-term cost for consumers and also takes up less space.

Battery-powered technology may be more expensive upfront, but similar to electric vehicles, consumers report much lower operating costs, and very little maintenance required.

Also, prices will lower as more people adopt this technology, creating more demand and forcing bigger power tool companies to adapt to the changing preferences of consumers.

"The feeling of pulling it out at the beginning of the season, pushing a button and simply going, no fussing with gas — I'll never go back," said one happy customer.

Electric power tools are quieter and easier to use than traditional gas-powered tools. They emit no noxious fumes and very little sound, which all leads to a happier, healthier neighborhood.

While you're saving money on gas, you can also feel good that you're doing your part to help prevent the planet from overheating.

Gas is a dirty energy source that pollutes the atmosphere with carbon, putting our atmosphere's delicate balance at risk. Climate scientists say we must reduce our carbon emissions to net zero in order to slow the warming of the planet.

This can feel like a massive task, but every action counts. Even a small amount of gas for a lawn mower has a massive, polluting supply chain behind it — drilling, transportation, leaks, and of course, your own time and money filling up tanks at the gas station. Whereas with electricity, there is no transportation cost, it zips across the country at lightning speeds.

All environmental benefits aside, consumers report a much better performance as well.

"I picked up my mower about 3 years ago, absolutely love it," wrote one commenter. "When I don't cut often enough and the grass gets too high, my old mower would bog down and stall, this thing spins up and powers through."

"I bought the same one three weeks ago and I love it. I'm sure you will too," said another customer.

"I love the almost zero maintenance on it. No [carburetor], no oil, no air filter and very little noise. Will not go back to a gas mower," said a commenter who had owned their Ego for four years.

"I love mine. Once I had a taste I went crazy. Borrowed my neighbors one day and sold my gas tools the next week," said one enthusiast. "Now I have an Ego mower, blower, and string trimmer. Won't go back."

