Homeowner seeks advice after considering trading in gas-powered tools for popular alternative: 'Do you regret switching?'

Trading your gas-powered landscaping tools for electric ones has clear environmental benefits, but there are other considerations. For instance, will you have to sacrifice power or efficiency if you go electric?

These are the questions one Redditor had in mind when they reached out to the r/lawncare subreddit for advice.

"As a homeowner, do you regret switching to electric for trimmer/blower?" asked the original poster.

While they mentioned some drawbacks of gas mowers — including complicated maintenance, noise level, and gas costs — they were uncertain if electric was worthwhile.

Fortunately, commenters shared their positive experiences after switching to electric trimmers and blowers. In fact, many swear by them now.

"I got the Ego electric trimmer with the power feed or whatever they call it. I'll never look back lol," one user responded.

"Me too," another Redditor wrote. "I've been using EGO for 3 years and I am very happy with everything."

Electric landscaping tools have a ton of benefits that go beyond their reduced environmental impact. They require less maintenance, they're quieter, and they have rechargeable batteries, so you won't routinely be spending money on gas. Modern versions are even beginning to rival their gas-powered counterparts in power.

When it comes to switching to electric, you don't have to stop with your lawn mower. Electrifying your appliances, home, and vehicle is one of the best ways to save money while reducing your environmental impact. To learn more about making the switch, check out EnergySage or Rewiring America, both of which offer free online tools.

Redditors continued to discuss the benefits of electric mowers.

"I have an electric mower, trimmer, and blower, all kobalt (all about 3 years old). Love em," wrote one user. "Electric is so easy and low maintenance."

"Electric is great," added another Redditor. "Most brands have two volt options for these tools. Be smart, go big."

