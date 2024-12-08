Landscaper shares honest review after switching to electric-powered yard tools: 'It's just a different world of power'

Many people assume that gas-powered lawn equipment is better at getting the job done than the newer electric alternatives. But if you pay attention to what people on the internet are saying, you may find that is not the case.

"Got 3 new Ryobi weed eaters and I'm never getting gas again," one recent post on the r/ryobi subreddit began. "My mom got 3 weed eaters from Ryobi and she gave them to me (because I cut her grass) and these are the most efficient weed eaters. They last a long while and it's nice that I don't have to stress mixing gas and other stuff into it to run it, plus it's quiet and doesn't smell like s***."

All the benefits of electric yard equipment listed by the Redditor — they are quieter, you don't have to deal with gasoline, and they don't smell terrible — are compelling reasons to switch from gas to electric. But they are far from the only reasons.

🗣️ If you're thinking about switching to electric yard tools, which of these factors would be most persuasive for you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Gas-powered yard equipment, including lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and weed trimmers, is a deceptively massive source of air pollution. According to one calculation, using a gas-powered leaf blower for one hour produces as much planet-overheating air pollution as driving a car 1,100 miles — about the distance from New York City to Tallahassee, Florida.

The problem is so bad that several cities and states are considering banning or have banned certain types of gas-powered equipment altogether.

Luckily, electric alternatives exist. The main issue seems to be convincing consumers that they actually work. Although some have less maximum power than the strongest gas-powered versions, user reviews show that they have plenty of juice to complete their assigned tasks. Plus, the technology is still improving.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"I've had the cheapo 18v trimmer for 7 years and it's been perfectly fine for my needs," wrote one commenter. "I'd been considering upgrading. … The carbon fiber trimmer kit has been on sale for $200, so at $180 with the vet discount, it was too good of a deal. Holy crap, it's just a different world of power."

"Cordless trimmers might be the best cordless tool ever. Gone are the days of choosing between cheap two cycles that you can't keep running or the unaffordable ones that did work. I used to hate trimmers, but now I love them," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.