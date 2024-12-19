Homeowner shares honest review of all-electric lawn mower: 'Our yard is about 3,000-4,000 square feet...'

Electric lawn mowers have been on the market for some time now — but how well do they work? One YouTube content creator recently set out to answer that very question, by reviewing his own lawn mower.

"I have had the Ego Self-Propelled mower for three years now, and [...] I've been really happy with this mower, honestly," said lawn mower owner Cole (@coleofsometrades). "... It's got a fantastic battery life. Our yard is about 3,000-4,000 square feet for the actual grass part, and I can get about three to four mowings out of one single battery charge."

That's all great news for consumers and for the planet. Gas-powered lawn mowers and other yard equipment are sneakily some of the biggest sources of air pollution in our society, as they run on dirty energy and are not designed for fuel efficiency. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, using a gas-powered mower for only one hour produces as much pollution as driving a car for 350 miles.

Electric lawn mowers are also better for the user, as Cole (and others) can attest to. Instead of dealing directly with gasoline and breathing in all kinds of fumes and particulate matter that can cause respiratory issues, most electric mowers have a removable battery that simply needs to be plugged in — meaning that powering your yard equipment is as easy as charging your phone.

The electric mower is also lightweight and has more power than many unfamiliar consumers might expect.

"It takes off, guys. It's like a little race car," Cole gushed.

Several of Cole's viewers chimed in with their own thoughts about electric alternatives to gas-powered yard equipment.

"I love [my electric mower], agree with all you said," wrote one commenter. "The incredible advantage you missed is just related to fact it's electric — first time you use it in spring, you don't worry about clogged fuel lines, air filters, oil, gas, spark plug. Think about that. Just press the button and you're on your way to a SILENT grass mowing experience. I would NEVER go back to an internal COMBUSTION power train."

"This is the eighth summer for my manual push Ego. It came with 2 batteries, and they're both still capable of doing my yard on a charge," wrote another. "As others have said, if I want to mow, I mow. I don't spend time getting gas and oil, futzing with a choke, etc., etc. It's so quiet that I often mow in the evening without disturbing anyone and the headlights are handy if it gets dark before I finish."

