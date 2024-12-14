  • Home Home

Homeowner shares honest review after 5 years of electric lawn mower use: 'Feels like a long time'

Switching to an electric lawnmower can have a profound impact on the amount of pollution your household produces.

by Sam Westmoreland
Photo Credit: iStock

An electric lawn mower owner took to Reddit to sing the praises of their decision after five years of ownership. 

Posting in the r/egopowerplus subreddit, the poster said they first purchased a simple 5ah non-self-propelled mower in 2017. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Mower always worked amazing and have been so happy with my purchase," they said. "Along the way I got the weed trimmer, 530 cfm blower which I use for snow removal and works great for light snow, which we get often here, and for a period of time I have the hedge trimmer." 

They said the mower started acting funny after the five-year warranty expired but said the lifespan "feels like a long time." Ultimately, they got a replacement for it, the LM2114, and said it was "very similar" to their previous mower, even in terms of its price point. They said with the size of their yard and the lack of hills, their new mower should "work perfectly." 

Switching to an electric lawnmower can have a profound impact on the amount of carbon pollution your household produces. Two-stroke engines, like the ones found in many gas-powered lawnmowers, are some of the worst polluters on the planet because their small size helps them evade the regulations that apply to combustion engines for larger vehicles.

In fact, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, a gas mower pumps as much carbon into the atmosphere in one hour as a car does after driving 100 miles, as detailed by the Momentum. They also pump gases like carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and other volatile organic compounds into the atmosphere, which can have a profound negative impact on the health of your respiratory system.  

They're loud, expensive to maintain, and bad for the environment, and switching to an electric mower will help your wallet as much as the planet. 

In this case, the user took to the comments to sing the mower's praises. 

When asked about battery life, they said they have a total of three batteries and "never had a problem" in five years of use. 

x