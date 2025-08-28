Gardener shares simple hack using common kitchen scraps: 'Magic in the garden'

"My mom does this and her garden is so big and pretty."

Adding fertilizer to your garden can be essential to help it grow and thrive, but many of the ones sold at stores contain harsh chemicals or unfamiliar ingredients.

But there are ways to add to your garden's health with natural supplements while saving money, as one TikToker demonstrated.

The scoop

TikToker Yetta (@brwnbabe3) shared a simple video of her using a blender to crush eggshells to use in her garden.

"You're throwing away eggshells? I CRUSH mine into garden gold," she wrote in text over the video, which went on to show her sprinkling the eggshell dust into her garden bed.

In the caption and comments, she explained the benefits that eggshells offer, including adding calcium to the soil and improving soil structure by aerating compact soil and providing drainage when mixed in.

The calcium carbonate found in eggshells is also important to plant cell walls, and it can help prevent blossom end rot in tomatoes, peppers, and squash.

How it's helping

Using the eggshells and other kitchen waste that might have been tossed into the trash for fertilizer is a great way to save money on expensive products that are full of harsh chemicals.

Fertilizers can contain harmful ingredients, like heavy metals and PFAS, better known as forever chemicals, which have been tied to cancer, liver damage, and other illnesses, per Reuters.

Using organic material that you know the source of, like eggshells, gives you peace of mind while reducing your reliance on mass-produced products, which often create planet-warming gases during the production process, according to Farmerline.

It also lessens demand for produce shipped from around the world, which has a massive carbon footprint.

Gardening and growing your own produce can reduce your grocery bill, too. An investment of just $70 to start your garden can yield $600 in produce, which will be some of the freshest fruits and vegetables you'll ever taste, and they come with a side of mental health benefits from the satisfaction of growing your own food and connecting with nature.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments loved the eggshell hack.

"Magic in the garden!" one person wrote.

Another called it, "Mother nature's calcium supplement."

"My mom does this and her garden is so big and pretty," a third posted.

