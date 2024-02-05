Homeowner shows incredible videos of their full-yard transformation: ‘A low-maintenance solution that saves you time and money’

“One just has to believe in the process and the system!”

Nothing is impossible with a green thumb and a little creativity.

A Reddit user in r/Permaculture is stirring up some eco-excitement by showing off their fruit- and wildflower-filled yard makeover. In a recent post, they gave hope to homeowners feeling trapped by HOA-set expectations of lush green grass.

“Ecological living in suburban settings (even with the HOA) is possible,” the Redditor said. “One just has to believe in the process and the system!”

By replacing their lawn with an artful array of native plants, wildflowers, and over 50 fruit trees in just three years, this user tapped into the best of both worlds — keeping the homeowners’ association happy while creating a personal, low-cost Shangri-La.

“Growing native plants and wildflowers in your yard is a low-maintenance solution that saves you time and money while making your yard more biodiverse at the same time,” the Redditor explained.

This Redditor proves that with some strategic planning, you can reap both monetary and ecological rewards, whether you rewild your entire lawn or start small by swapping in native plants here and there.

Native plants thrive with little watering, especially when compared to finicky grass. That saves you time and slashes your water bill. Your yard will burst into vibrant color that attracts fluttering pollinators, which is good news for your food supply.

Plus, you can incorporate beautiful fruit trees, vines, and raised beds for fresh organic produce right outside your door. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are also attractive options.

By working with instead of against nature (and your HOA), you can create a vibrant, living sanctuary and still be the talk of the neighborhood cookout. The plants will filter pollution, absorb carbon — even in small amounts — and provide food for local wildlife.

Other gardeners chimed in with praise.

“Beautiful front garden!” one commenter said.

Another illuminated some sobering truths: “Our climate is collapsing and with it our food production. Keep expanding your calorie production as much as you can while still having fun. This world would be a better place if we all cultivated our properties like you do.”

