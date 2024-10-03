5 cleaning swaps that will save you money at the grocery store

The price of groceries is only going up as extreme weather hits farmers around the world.
Thankfully, you can shave some money off your cleaning budget by swapping in these five economical and sustainable cleaning supplies in place of harsher chemicals and planet-harming plastics.
A sea wool sponge instead of a plastic loofah
Standard loofahs shed microplastics every time you use them, contaminating the water with particulates that could stay for a century or more. Plus, you're supposed to replace them every six to eight weeks, so you'll go through nine or so a year.
Sea wool sponges are natural and biodegradable — plus, they can be washed over and over to save you money.
White vinegar to clean your coffee maker
If you clean out your coffee machine with harsh soap or chemicals, you'll get the residue brewed in your beans. Opt for regular cleanings with a mixture of water and white vinegar.
Vinegar's natural antimicrobial properties will clear the bacteria and mold out of your coffee maker while still being 100% food-safe and easy on the machinery.
An old sock instead of a Swiffer pad
Normally, you pay for the convenience of a Swiffer by buying endless replacement pads — spending money and creating a pile of trash. But you can get the same clean by just slipping an unwanted sock over the Swiffer and then laundering it afterward.
This tip is a double whammy — you're saving money on Swiffer pads while also keeping your used socks out of the landfill.
Reusable cloths in place of disposable wipes
Concerned about germy surfaces in your home? You don't need disposable wipes, and you don't need endless chemical cleaners for every occasion. Just get a few cloths and store them in a jar with rubbing alcohol for when something needs a quick wipe down.
You can use a few drops of essential oils for a more pleasant smell, and used wipes can be laundered and returned to the jar.
Less laundry detergent
In this counterintuitive hack, you'll actually get your clothes cleaner by trading some of your laundry detergent for … nothing at all. Most people use too much because they aren't used to today's high-efficiency detergents.
Then, the extra builds up on clothes and inside your washing machine, so your clothes get dingy and never fully rinse out. In reality, you should only be using about one detergent pod's worth of liquid or powder.
