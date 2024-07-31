Video shows easy cleaning hack that can save you money on Swiffer pads: 'This is so smart'

There are lots of helpful tools out there for keeping your house clean. Swiffer, with its swappable pads, is a versatile piece of equipment, however, the one-time-use pads can feel a bit wasteful. One TikTok video gave a great suggestion for how to cut down on these single-use pads.

The scoop

Net Zero Co. (@netzerocompany) shares tips and tricks for how to live a more eco-conscious life. The account posts clips about home goods, cleaning, self-care, and more. One clip demonstrates how to use an old sock instead of a single-use Swiffer pad for sweeping.

In the clip, the narrator says, "No Swiffer pad, no problem … use an old sock. Slip the sock over your Swiffer and you've got your very own reusable Swiffer pad. This works so well."

The sock used in the video appears to be fairly fluffy, which may pick up more dust than a plain crew sock.

How it's helping

This hack can save you money on your everyday cleaning tasks. Swiffer refills cost between $5 and $15, depending on the type and volume. Simply using your old socks instead of tossing them in the bin is free. The blog One Good Thing recommends using specifically fuzzy socks, like the one shown in the video, to replace your swiffer pads.

Finding reusable replacements for your day-to-day tasks is a great way to save money and be more eco-friendly. According to the EPA, the average American creates nearly five pounds of trash a day, so every tip like this can help cut back your waste production.

There are many hacks like this to upgrade your cleaning habits in every part of your home, from laundry to windows.

What people are saying

Commenters loved this tip. One person said, "This is so smart! Finally a use for all those socks that lose their pair!"

"Um this is brilliant!" wrote another. "I have a mop with reusable heads but our river cabin has a swifter mop so def going to bring socks down instead of bringing mine."

