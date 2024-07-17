Man shares simple, money-saving alternative to plastic loofahs: 'They can last for years'

"Experts recommend that you replace your plastic loofahs every six to eight weeks, so that can mean you're going through up to 10 of these every single year."

There's little that compares to the feeling of using a loofah to scrub yourself clean in the shower, but disposing of those little puffs of plastic can add up to unnecessary environmental damage.

One TikToker, though, has detailed an alternative product that is much kinder to the planet.

The scoop

The Sustainability Matters (@sustainabilitymattersva) TikTok account posted a video describing the problem with colorful plastic loofahs.

"Experts recommend that you replace your plastic loofahs every six to eight weeks, so that can mean you're going through up to 10 of these every single year," the host said.

They went on to observe that these products are made using dirty fuels and won't degrade naturally when they eventually end up in landfills — where they will contribute to the production of planet-warming gases like methane and will shed microplastics.

Instead, a sea wool sponge is a more planet-friendly alternative.

How it's working

These natural shower poofs are sourced from the ocean and are completely biodegradable. They can also be washed multiple times for extended use and often come with zero packaging.

"Lots of experts actually say they work better than the plastic stuff," the host added.

So you can get the same deep clean with a sea wool sponge in the shower while not causing as much environmental harm. What's more, being able to use these sponges for a long time means you will save money on replacing your plastic loofah every two months or so.

"They can literally last for years," Sustainability Matters noted.

When it's time to throw out your sea sponge, you can add it to your yard-waste composting pile.

It's not just sea sponges that provide natural cleaning. Ditching chemical-laden kitchen cleaning products in favor of white vinegar and lemon solutions gives you similar antibacterial benefits without harmful toxins and with no difficult-to-recycle plastic spray bottles.

What people are saying

"I miss mine," one TikToker said. "Used to get them all the time in Costa Rica."

"African Net Sponge is what I use!" added another, recommending another natural body scrubber made of 100% cotton to help exfoliate your skin and get you squeaky clean.

"Aren't they animals?" one user questioned. "Yep, sponges are organisms in our oceans!" Sustainability Matters replied. "So making sure to buy ones that are sustainably harvested is an important consideration!"

