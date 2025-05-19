Resident reveals surprisingly simple trick to fix clogged kitchen sink without calling a plumber: 'Saving it for when I need it'

"There's nothing worse than paying someone to do something you could do for free."

It's already been a day, and now you're standing over a clogged sink in your kitchen, with dirty dishes everywhere. It's too late to call a plumber without having a bunch of crazy emergency fees tacked on, but you don't want to use chemicals, and you can't leave the clog overnight because…ew.

Luckily, TikToker Angie (@peculiarlygee) posted a simple video to help you get the job done fast and all by yourself.

The scoop

You don't need fancy tools for this plumbing hack. Just a simple Allen wrench, maybe a pipe wrench, and a bucket to catch any drips and keep the mess to a minimum.

While you'll need to watch the video for proper instructions, the tips boil down to a few key points. First, knowing that some garbage disposals feature ways to clear clogs with an Allen wrench and the press of a reset button, which did not resolve the entire problem but did come in handy.

Second, you may need to unscrew entire pieces of piping, which may vary depending on your system but is often not overly difficult.

Third…pack a bigger bucket than Angie used — or be more ready to catch any sudden gush of water behind a clog.

This hack eliminates the need for harsh chemicals, too, which can break down pipes and get expelled into the environment, contaminating water sources and aquatic ecosystems.

How it's helping

There's nothing worse than paying someone to do something you could do for free. Plumbers are expensive — and in some cases, like this one, unnecessary. Anyone can clear a simple clogged sink pipe with the right know-how, saving time, money, and resources.

You can also help prevent clogs in the first place with simple preventative cleaning and maintenance. There are tons of cheap alternatives to many popular cleaning products that you probably already have at home.

These cleaner choices will help keep your pipes in tip-top shape. They can save you money, and a lot of the time, they are safer than store-bought cleaners. Fewer clogs will mean less water waste too, so consistent maintenance is key.

If you do find yourself with a clog, remember to clean the pipes with natural ingredients after you clear them to prevent build-up and keep things flowing. Look for other useful tips and tricks in the TCD Guide's page on using natural cleaners.

What everyone's saying

Followers were happy to see such an easy way to clear a clog. One TikTok user wrote, "Saving it for when I need it - I know I will experience with my kids and [their] dad."

Another said, "Dang, I needed this!" Angie acknowledged the comments by responding, "Cause the plumber wanted $150…no thank you."

