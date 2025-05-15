Transportation expert clears up common weight loss misconception about e-bikes: 'It's absolutely a myth'

"You can start with a little bit of assistance or work your way up to a lot of assistance. The choice is totally yours when you ride."

Traditional cycling offers an excellent workout because it's a low-impact exercise that engages various muscle groups while burning calories and improving cardiovascular health.

But as a 20-year veteran of the bike industry shared, and contrary to popular belief, riding an e-bike offers many of the same benefits.

In a YouTube video, Dustin from sixthreezero EBikes & Bicycles (@sixthreezero) explained how it's a myth that electric bikes aren't good for losing weight.

"Electric bikes are inspiring so many people to get on bikes and exercise," Dustin said.

Dustin explained that getting an e-bike is a great weight-loss tool for people who are afraid of getting on a traditional bike because they may lack the leg strength or stamina. He has seen people who avoided standard bikes benefit from the motors that assist them on e-bikes and lose weight.

E-bikes provide assistance to people who otherwise wouldn't bike at all, allowing them to build up their strength and reduce the electric assistance over time.

"You choose how much or how little resistance you want when you ride," Dustin said. "You can start with a little bit of assistance or work your way up to a lot of assistance. The choice is totally yours when you ride."

He's a big believer in e-bikes because they help get people into cycling and are beneficial for so many.

Beyond the weight-loss potential, e-bikes help you save money on your commute in relation to car expenses. E-biking is better for your health than sitting in a vehicle, plus you won't produce any pollution as you get around town.

In his YouTube video, Dustin provides resources for finding an e-bike that works for you.

Another great place to find e-bikes is Upway, which offers a variety of choices, many of which are up to 60% off retail price. Upway has brand-new and certified pre-owned e-bikes that come with one-year warranties and 14-day returns.

The e-bike market is growing, and the vehicles offer more features than ever before. Embracing the healthy trend now means experiencing things such as ultra-fast shifting, all-terrain frames, foldable e-bikes, and e-bikes for kids.

