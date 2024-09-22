Mercedes-AMG launches new line of e-bikes with cutting-edge technology — here's what makes them stand out

"Most people's first experiences with electric vehicles are with an e-bike, not an electric car."

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has just announced an innovative line of e-bikes and road bikes that borrow technology gleaned from over 75 years in the motorsports business.

The standout model out of the four bikes announced is the F1 Rallye Edition 750, according to a report by Sports Illustrated. All of the models, including the rugged Rallye and Track e-bike editions and the street-focused Road and Urban editions, were developed in partnership with bike maker n+.

The $7,500 performance Rallye e-bike includes electronic gears that can shift in just 0.2 seconds, a flourish that calls back to the fast shifting by Formula One cars on the racetrack.

It's also said to be more than capable on steep terrain and can shift under a heavy load, making it ideal for challenging rides, as the report noted.

You get more than just the bike for that hefty price tag, though. The F1 Rallye Edition also comes with a Bluetooth-connected helmet, flush with features including a light-sensing headlight, brake lights, and thumb-operated turn signals.

There's also integrated crash detection that can send a text message to designated contacts if the bike's telemetry indicates that something's gone wrong.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

You may want to consider swapping your gas guzzler for this more environmentally friendly ride since it offers a 720-watt-hour battery that can go 70 miles on a single charge. It's also hot-swappable, in case you're planning for a longer journey off the grid.

The electric Mercedes-AMG models may be a bit more hopped-up than your usual e-bike, but according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, people are more likely to try out a two-wheeled electric ride before a proper electric vehicle, and sales have been steadily increasing.

"Most people's first experiences with electric vehicles are with an e-bike, not an electric car," said Andrew Duvall, transportation behavior analyst at NREL.

"To support the adoption of e-bikes, we need policies to encourage more people to try them out."

E-bikes are a great alternative to gas-guzzling cars, with cargo models responsible for around 3 grams of CO 2 per mile compared to 350 grams with an SUV. And studies have shown that their adoption has impacted the oil industry, too, helping to reduce global demand and start making a dent in the 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels mined every year.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team, which is based out of Brackley, U.K., is no stranger to performance vehicles, but it's also been focusing on reducing its carbon footprint.

The Brackley location uses 100% renewable energy and has received a Three Star Certification from the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme. Plus, they've set a goal to reduce pollution by 20% year over year while offsetting any unavoidable CO 2 output.

The F1 Rallye and Track Editions, plus the Urban and Road Editions, are available to purchase from the n+ website.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.