Cyclist shares baffling photo after e-bike incident forces sudden walk home: 'Why would you do that to someone else's stuff?'

Sometimes, there is nothing more frustrating than a flat tire. Not only is it a major inconvenience, but repairs to tires can often be expensive as well. And when a flat tire is the result of an act of vandalism, it can simply ruin your entire day.

One Redditor found out firsthand how costly a flat tire can be when they returned to their e-bike and discovered a gash in their front tire.

While posting to r/Ebikes, the frustrated bike owner shared their experience that forced them to walk home carrying their bike.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the Redditor uploaded two photos that clearly show a large gash in the middle of their tire. "Someone decided it was a good idea to slash my tire while I was at work, I didn't realize it until the tire blew out at 20mph, miracle I didn't even get hurt at all from that," the original poster wrote.

To add insult to injury, they explained that it was their only form of transportation to get to and from work, which was 1.5 miles away from their home.

E-bikes come with a number of benefits for owners, including offering an affordable mode of transportation and being environmentally friendly. They can also help you get exercise, save money on gas and maintenance, and enjoy commuting with less stress.

But when apparent vandals strike, they can potentially deter people from making the switch to e-bikes. Along with electric vehicles, e-bikes can sometimes be targeted by vandals who may be resistant to change. This can lead to continuing our reliance on fossil fuels and limiting progress made in limiting global carbon pollution.

In the comment section, plenty of users were outraged by the damage to the original poster's bike.

"Why?! Why would you do that to someone else's stuff?" asked one commenter. "That's so mean."

A pragmatic user offered up their suggestion to try and get answers for the senseless act. "Check to see if they have any cameras that could point to who did it, that sucks!" they wrote.

However, a third commenter raised the idea that this was nothing more than an unfortunate accident. "Well firstly that doesn't look like someone slashed it. Not many people have knives sharp enough for a cut that clean," the user explained. "... In all honesty it looks like you just hit a sharp rock or something."

