Business owner furious after neighbor's project destroys property: 'It's trespassing, vandalism, and property damage'

A business owner took to Reddit to voice their concerns and ask for advice after the owner of a neighboring business cut down a line of trees between their properties. The poster asked for landscaping suggestions to separate the properties, but commenters believe it's actually a legal matter.

In the post, the business owner shared that the owner of the business next door claimed to be replacing some fencing along the property line. The poster left and returned to find their neighbor had cut down trees on their side of the property line and laid down gravel to receive deliveries and allow customers to park in the poster's lot.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Difficult neighbors can often be an obstacle to property owners' attempts to keep their spaces eco-friendly. The best course of action when upgrading or maintaining eco-friendly elements is to talk with neighbors about these intentions. If they're receptive and respectful of the efforts, they can be a great ally in the fight for a greener future.

Unfortunately, the Reddit poster was met with resistance after making clear they wanted to keep those trees. Commenters even made note that their neighbor's actions could be illegal.

"It really is serious. It's been a while since I took my real estate exam but depending on the state, he could claim easement rights the longer this goes on," one commenter said. "You need to contact a Real Estate Attorney ASAP."

The original poster responded to comments, saying they contacted the city's code enforcement department only to be given the runaround. Many commenters claimed the situation goes beyond code enforcement and that the neighbor's actions are criminal.

"It's not landscaping codes," another commenter replied. "It's trespassing, vandalism, and property damage."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.