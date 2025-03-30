Woman shares her grandmother's go-to hack for removing pesky stains on clothes: 'This works so incredibly well'

One common laundry mistake is washing bright and light-colored pieces together, which can result in unwanted dye stains on clothes.

One TikTok influencer shared her generational knowledge with viewers about removing dye stains without spending a penny or using harsh chemicals.

The scoop

In a viral video, Alex (@mac.larena) shares her grandmother's hack for using a thick, light-colored bath towel to remove dye stains.

She demonstrated how to fold the towel several times and place the stained garment on top of it. Then, she poured boiling water from a kettle over the dye, which ran out of the garment and into the towel.

"If it doesn't entirely come out on the first try, repeat," Alex recommends.

She also says that, ideally, you should never put a stained garment into the dryer because that makes the stain set in even deeper.

How it's helping

Alex's hack is useful because it can repair stained clothing so that it is usable and attractive again. Her hack is simple and free to try, as most people have an old towel at home and can easily boil water to remove a stain.

This cleaning tip can help you make the most of your clothes so that you don't prematurely toss them into the trash. Removing stains, mending torn clothes, and upcycling old pieces is an excellent way to save money on fashion and reduce your landfill contribution.

There are many natural cleaning hacks worth trying to reduce your exposure to toxic chemicals that can affect your skin, your breathing, and the environment.

Social media influencers frequently share their best stain-removal techniques, such as using baking soda and vinegar, citric acid, and boiling water on various laundry mishaps.

What everyone's saying

Alex's followers loved her simple boiling water hack to remove laundry stains and planned to try it on their clothing.

"This works so incredibly well," one TikTok user said in the comments.

"I needed this a week ago," another shared.

"I love generational knowledge being passed down," someone else wrote.

