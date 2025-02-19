Passerby makes nostalgia-inducing find after peeking into garbage: 'Well done'

For millennials of a certain age and disposition, it really doesn't get any better.

For millennials of a certain age and disposition, it really doesn't get any better than one dumpster diver's recent nostalgia-inducing haul. Posting to the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, they shared their "sweet finds," including an Xbox, four controllers, and several games.

In their post, they revealed that "the Xbox works and cleaned up great" and assessed the situation as "pretty sick." Community members were understandably envious of the find, with one writing, "I hope one of my dives ends with this kind of luck."

That's the thing with dumpster diving. You just never know. Lucky practitioners have found not only computers and game systems but also electric bikes, still-good food, can fridges, and seasonal items.

Before going dumpster diving, though, take safety precautions such as wearing long sleeves, pants, and protective gloves. Dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states, but being mindful of trespassing laws is critical.

Dumpster diving is a win not just for you but also for the planet, as keeping these still-usable items away from the trash protects them from becoming waste in landfills. There, they can turn into methane, a potent gas that contributes to the heating of the planet.

Electronic waste, in particular, is tricky to recycle, with researchers working on solving those issues. If it ends up in landfills, it could take centuries to properly break down. Electronics also contain toxic substances such as mercury that leak and pose dangers to local ecosystems if they are left in landfills, per ITAD USA.

Thankfully, companies such as Back Market allow you to buy and sell refurbished products, including game systems and phones. Trashie lets you convert your e-waste into immediate rewards.

Redditors were impressed by the original poster's haul.

One wrote, "Well done pal!"

The OP also helped a commenter who wondered what to do with a bunch of Xbox 360 games they'd found since they didn't have an Xbox.

The waste-conscious OP suggested that they "donate or bring them to gamestop maybe!"

