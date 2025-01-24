Dumpster diver reveals photo of seasonal items found in the trash: 'Maybe I need to start'

It looks like Christmas has come again.

Based on a post from one lucky Redditor, it looks like Christmas has come again. However, these finds aren't from a traditional shopping spree — they're from a highly lucrative dumpster dive.

Thanks to social media displays and savvy hunting, dumpsters have gone from reeking with the stigma of filth and trash to being seen as a ripe spot to save money and get free products if you know where to look.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Sure, the dumpsters are still for trash, but more people realize they can often find highly usable or edible items — some still in packages, as displayed in the photo.

Dumpster diving has become a worldwide practice that some use to supply their pantry with nonperishable packaged goods, snacks, or still chilled milk.

Some people often find clothes, especially those thrown out by retailers with an overstock. One diver got lucky because someone had a bad breakup or an oversight, leading them to throw out a Cartier necklace.

This diver has found several items they can keep for themselves or regift. Since it appears to be from a holiday dump, there's cutlery, welcome mats, ornaments, pajamas, and even a reindeer stuffed toy.

It's a good thing the original poster found them before they became yet another load of metal, plastic, cardboard, and fabric sitting in a landfill, taking years to break down. Plastic alone takes 20 to 500 years to break down, according to the World Wildlife Fund Australia — and it can leak chemicals into the environment or cause an animal to choke.

Therefore, dumpster diving can often find a suitable home for end-of-holiday, overstock, or damaged items stores throw out because they can't resell them. This practice can help some make an income or help others in need.

When asked what they intended to do with all this stuff, the OP replied: "90% give away here."

Instead of throwing out usable items like these, individuals can also contact organizations such as Trashie or ThredUp to trade in clothing and accessories that are still in good condition in exchange for store or even travel credits.

One comment exclaimed: "Nice work saving all of that from the landfill!!!!! Enjoy!!"

"Wow! Maybe I need to start dumpster diving 🤔," another remarked.

For those with pets, one commenter wants you to know: "Those mats make good cat scratching pads."

