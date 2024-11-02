Dumpster diver stunned by discovery made in consignment store garbage bins: 'I am so happy to have found this today'

"You will always eventually find an insanely great dive — if you just keep searching!!!"

Dumpster diving is a controversial practice. But when executed safely and strategically, it can yield some incredible deals while reducing the environmental impacts of other people's waste.

For example, when digging in a consignment dumpster, one person discovered a new, straight-out-of-the-box Philips computer monitor that works perfectly.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I have been diving for several years and haven't found anything of this level yet, so I am so happy to have found this today," the original poster wrote.

The diver's photos show the fully functional monitor in immaculate condition and cables sealed in the original packaging.

For reference, 32-inch Philips monitors retail new for about $180.

However, this lucky diver scored the "absolutely perfect" monitor for free.

Finding high-quality items in the trash can be off-putting to some people. But there are definitely some positives to this hobby, too.

Snagging electronics, furniture, and useful household goods from the trash can help people save money and reduce the unnecessary production of new items. If you rescue perfectly good food from entering landfills, you reduce food waste that contributes to toxic pollution as it slowly decomposes.

Meanwhile, Reddit posts to r/DumpsterDiving may inspire people to live more mindfully and think more sustainably before tossing items into the trash that others could use and enjoy.

Dumpster divers steadily share their findings on social media about unwanted food, kids' toys, and clothing and accessories.

Dumpster diving is technically legal in the U.S. and has helped some people dramatically reduce their grocery costs.

However, safety must be the top priority when dumpster diving, especially as a newbie.

Spoiled perishable items can pose health risks. Also, some dumpsters may be protected by trespassing laws on private property or local ordinances that prohibit it.

The original poster encouraged r/DumpsterDiving followers, "Just remember y'all, you will always eventually find an insanely great dive — if you just keep searching!!!"

"Super find!!!" a Redditor commented.

