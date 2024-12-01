Dumpster diver thrilled by 'lucky' discovery worth $1,000: 'I'd feel like I won the lottery if I found that'

A dumpster diver found over $1,000 of perfectly good products in this beauty store's trash.

They say one person's trash is another person's treasure, and dumpster divers take that quite literally. This dumpster-diving Redditor shared photos of their massive Ulta haul to r/DumpsterDiving.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Today I grabbed three boxes of stuff. I left some in there for the next diver but escaped with around $1,000 worth of product. Lucky me," they wrote.

The haul includes creams, powders, brushes, palettes, and more — tons of products in fairly good condition.

These items are thrown out by Ulta for many reasons, like expiration dates, broken seals, damaged containers, or having been returned. Some people are willing to take the risk, but Ulta does everything it can to stop them.

Often, Ulta will destroy and damage the products on purpose so that dumpster divers can't use them, or lock up their dumpsters entirely.

Technically, the act of dumpster diving is legal, but it gets a little foggy. Searching through the dumpster can be considered trespassing. If the dumpster is locked and you break into it, that's illegal, too.

If this diver didn't snatch up these garbage goodies, they'd join the "120 billion pieces of beauty packaging [that] are disposed of every year," according to Business Waste.

Product packaging is a big problem, but many eco-friendly beauty brands are working toward sustainability. Some stores offer drop-off locations for empty containers. Others have a commitment to recyclable or refillable packaging.

Fellow dumpster divers in the comments applauded the user for their massive find.

"Congrats! Mine destroys everything, I'd feel Like I won the lottery if I found that! Good job!" One user said.

Another commenter shared their own experience, writing, "I'm so happy for you! I checked my Ulta last week and they had a bag full of product but they poured stuff all over it."

