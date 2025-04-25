  • Home Home

Man in disbelief after finding stash of unopened goods in dumpster: 'Companies should be fined'

"Far too good to throw away."

by Margaret Wong
"Far too good to throw away."

Photo Credit: iStock

Dumpster diving may not sound glamorous, but as one TikToker showed, it can reward you with brand-new treasures.

A well-known U.K.-based dumpster diver (@DUMPSTER.DIVING.UK) posted a video featuring a trove of brand-new shoes, purses, and slippers rescued from a large trash bin.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

They became more shocked as each item of pristine merchandise was discovered. By the end, they found eight pairs of shoes and two wallets, all of which had never been used.

"Brand spanking new," they said, showing off leopard print boots, fuzzy slippers, glittery shoes, and multiple new purses.

"Far too good to throw away," they added, holding up another pair.

Dumpster diving content often goes viral for the sheer shock value — especially when the discarded items are unused and in great condition. 

Should companies be required to help recycle their own products?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

It depends on the product 🤔

They should get tax breaks instead 💰

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

In this case, viewers were appalled by the wastefulness. 

"Companies should be fined for dumping this kind of stuff," one user wrote. "Donate them to charity instead." 

Another commented, "I can just see some happy elderly people in a home with little [who will] absolutely love those slippers!"

TikTok divers and YouTubers have repeatedly highlighted how widespread this waste is across industries, from cosmetics to food. These videos show how harmful it is when stores discard perfectly good merchandise for no good reason.

Should companies be required to help recycle their own products?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

It depends on the product 🤔

They should get tax breaks instead 💰

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The environmental impact of such waste is more than apparent. New goods being buried in landfills, many of which will be made from plastics and synthetic materials, can take decades to decompose — if they ever do. Instead, they will sit in the environment, shedding microplastics that reduce water quality, degrade soil, and harm animal life.

The cost of discarding usable goods doesn't just hit the planet; it hits people's wallets. Perfectly usable items that could be given to families in need are tossed out. Meanwhile, store prices continue to climb.

That's why many are turning to secondhand options. Instead of buying new items from fast fashion outlets, people can try thrifting instead. Additionally, there are social groups and apps that allow you to shop and sell used goods.

It's important to remember that one person's trash can be another person's treasure.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x