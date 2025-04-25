Man in disbelief after finding stash of unopened goods in dumpster: 'Companies should be fined'

"Far too good to throw away."

Dumpster diving may not sound glamorous, but as one TikToker showed, it can reward you with brand-new treasures.

A well-known U.K.-based dumpster diver (@DUMPSTER.DIVING.UK) posted a video featuring a trove of brand-new shoes, purses, and slippers rescued from a large trash bin.

They became more shocked as each item of pristine merchandise was discovered. By the end, they found eight pairs of shoes and two wallets, all of which had never been used.

"Brand spanking new," they said, showing off leopard print boots, fuzzy slippers, glittery shoes, and multiple new purses.

"Far too good to throw away," they added, holding up another pair.

Dumpster diving content often goes viral for the sheer shock value — especially when the discarded items are unused and in great condition.

In this case, viewers were appalled by the wastefulness.

"Companies should be fined for dumping this kind of stuff," one user wrote. "Donate them to charity instead."

Another commented, "I can just see some happy elderly people in a home with little [who will] absolutely love those slippers!"

TikTok divers and YouTubers have repeatedly highlighted how widespread this waste is across industries, from cosmetics to food. These videos show how harmful it is when stores discard perfectly good merchandise for no good reason.

The environmental impact of such waste is more than apparent. New goods being buried in landfills, many of which will be made from plastics and synthetic materials, can take decades to decompose — if they ever do. Instead, they will sit in the environment, shedding microplastics that reduce water quality, degrade soil, and harm animal life.

The cost of discarding usable goods doesn't just hit the planet; it hits people's wallets. Perfectly usable items that could be given to families in need are tossed out. Meanwhile, store prices continue to climb.

That's why many are turning to secondhand options. Instead of buying new items from fast fashion outlets, people can try thrifting instead. Additionally, there are social groups and apps that allow you to shop and sell used goods.

It's important to remember that one person's trash can be another person's treasure.

