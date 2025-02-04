Shopper sparks debate online after snapping photo of mason jar price tag: 'They really should be embarrassed'

"You could literally just get a jar of pasta sauce for more or less half the price."

A recent photo of a $7 mason jar at Loblaws sparked online debate, leaving shoppers sealed in disbelief over rising prices.

What's happening?

A Reddit user recently posted a picture of a single mason jar priced at $7, sparking outrage over what many see as excessive markups on basic household goods.

The post, shared in the r/loblawsisoutofcontrol subreddit, quickly gained traction as users criticized the grocery chain's pricing.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"They really should be embarrassed," commented one user.

"You could literally just get a jar of pasta sauce for more or less half the price," another commenter said, pointing out that buying a jar of sauce, which includes both food and reusable glass, might be a better deal.

Why is price gouging important?

The post taps into a larger frustration with the rising cost of living in Canada, particularly at Loblaws, which has faced repeated backlash for alleged price gouging.

With food and household essentials becoming increasingly expensive, shoppers are questioning whether retailers are taking advantage of inflation to drive up prices.

High prices on reusable items such as mason jars also discourage sustainable consumer choices. Reusable containers reduce reliance on disposable plastics, but when they're priced unreasonably, eco-friendly habits are less accessible for the average shopper.

For example, Fisher-Price charged extra on Amazon for reduced packaging. This not only makes it more expensive for consumers to make environmentally friendly choices but also undermines the principle that less packaging should cost less, not more.

Such practices can lead to frustration and make it harder for those who want to have a positive impact on the environment.

Is Loblaws doing anything about this?

Loblaws has not publicly addressed this specific pricing controversy, but the company has faced ongoing scrutiny over its pricing strategies.

In response to public pressure, Loblaws recently implemented price freezes on certain products and has promoted its No Name brand as a budget-friendly alternative.

However, critics argue that these measures are largely performative and fail to address the underlying issue: steadily rising prices on everyday essentials. Some customers suggested shopping at alternatives such as Dollarama or thrift stores for cheaper reusable items.

What's being done about price gouging more broadly?

To help fight price gouging, shoppers can take several actions.

Shopping smart by comparing prices at different retailers — such as dollar stores, thrift stores, and bulk suppliers — can lead to better deals on reusable and household items.

Additionally, local businesses and independent farmers may offer more affordable and sustainable alternatives. Finally, reducing waste creatively by repurposing glass jars from pasta sauce, pickles, or other products can help avoid unnecessary purchases while promoting sustainability.

