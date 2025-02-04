  • Business Business

Shopper sparks debate online after snapping photo of mason jar price tag: 'They really should be embarrassed'

"You could literally just get a jar of pasta sauce for more or less half the price."

by Margaret Wong
"You could literally just get a jar of pasta sauce for more or less half the price."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A recent photo of a $7 mason jar at Loblaws sparked online debate, leaving shoppers sealed in disbelief over rising prices.

What's happening?

A Reddit user recently posted a picture of a single mason jar priced at $7, sparking outrage over what many see as excessive markups on basic household goods. 

The post, shared in the r/loblawsisoutofcontrol subreddit, quickly gained traction as users criticized the grocery chain's pricing.

"You could literally just get a jar of pasta sauce for more or less half the price."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"They really should be embarrassed," commented one user.

"You could literally just get a jar of pasta sauce for more or less half the price," another commenter said, pointing out that buying a jar of sauce, which includes both food and reusable glass, might be a better deal. 

Why is price gouging important?

The post taps into a larger frustration with the rising cost of living in Canada, particularly at Loblaws, which has faced repeated backlash for alleged price gouging. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

With food and household essentials becoming increasingly expensive, shoppers are questioning whether retailers are taking advantage of inflation to drive up prices.

High prices on reusable items such as mason jars also discourage sustainable consumer choices. Reusable containers reduce reliance on disposable plastics, but when they're priced unreasonably, eco-friendly habits are less accessible for the average shopper.

For example, Fisher-Price charged extra on Amazon for reduced packaging. This not only makes it more expensive for consumers to make environmentally friendly choices but also undermines the principle that less packaging should cost less, not more.

When you think about a product's packaging, which of these factors is more important to you?

The way it looks 😍

The information it provides 🧐

The waste it produces 🗑️

I don't think about packaging at all 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Such practices can lead to frustration and make it harder for those who want to have a positive impact on the environment.

Is Loblaws doing anything about this?

Loblaws has not publicly addressed this specific pricing controversy, but the company has faced ongoing scrutiny over its pricing strategies.

In response to public pressure, Loblaws recently implemented price freezes on certain products and has promoted its No Name brand as a budget-friendly alternative.

However, critics argue that these measures are largely performative and fail to address the underlying issue: steadily rising prices on everyday essentials. Some customers suggested shopping at alternatives such as Dollarama or thrift stores for cheaper reusable items.

What's being done about price gouging more broadly?

To help fight price gouging, shoppers can take several actions. 

Shopping smart by comparing prices at different retailers — such as dollar stores, thrift stores, and bulk suppliers — can lead to better deals on reusable and household items. 

Additionally, local businesses and independent farmers may offer more affordable and sustainable alternatives. Finally, reducing waste creatively by repurposing glass jars from pasta sauce, pickles, or other products can help avoid unnecessary purchases while promoting sustainability.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x