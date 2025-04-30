Dumpster diver shocked by items found trashed outside store: 'They're totally fine'

A dumpster diver took the phrase "one person's trash is another person's treasure" to a whole other level while browsing through a collection of dumpsters.

TikToker Eldest Millenial (@eldestmillenial) uploaded a fairly lengthy clip detailing their process of dumpster diving outside of stores such as JoAnn Fabric and Crafts and Dollar Tree.

The dumpster diver was able to retrieve like-new items that were tossed out by store employees for one reason or another. They even came across bundles of brand-new towels that had a solid line from a permanent marker struck across them but were otherwise in excellent condition.

When the TikToker poked their head into the Dollar Tree dumpster, they seemed somewhat shocked to see several unopened boxes of Pop-Tarts.

After checking the expiration date, they confirmed that everything found would be immediately donated to a nearby food pantry. "So I can guarantee that these are not stale. They're not bad. They're totally fine," the user says in the clip. "Those are literally going to make someone scream and smile when they open the pantry up."

In most cases, stores throw away food on or past its expiration date primarily due to legal requirements. While some foods may still be safe to eat well past their expiration date, stores often discard them to avoid potential liability, maintain quality standards, and minimize profit losses.

For the most part, dumpster diving is considered legal in all 50 states as long as the trash receptacle isn't locked and it's away from private property. There may be regional ordinances in place that outlaw the practice, so it's always wise to consult with your local government.

As in the case of the original poster, dumpster diving can result in surprising finds of new or like-new items. Not only can this save you some cash, but it can help reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

Across the world, over two billion tons of waste is produced each year. According to a report from The World Bank, that number is expected to increase to 3.4 billion tons by 2050.

In the comments section, many users were taken aback by the apparent wastefulness shown in the TikTok.

"I'm so disgusted by these stores that would rather throw away & destroy good products and food, instead of donating it," wrote one commenter.

Another user offered up a piece of advice to try to salvage the towels. "Isopropyl should get the marks out of the towels," they commented.

"I can't believe the amount of waste we create," a third user noted.

