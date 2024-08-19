Lowe's employees express dismay at wasteful store behavior: 'That's just one specific example … I can't imagine the amount of waste from the company'

This photo suggests there might be a gap between corporate sustainability policies and on-the-ground practices.

A recent Reddit post has sparked a conversation about waste management practices at Lowe's, one of America's largest home improvement retailers.

The post, which shows a shopping cart overflowing with flattened cardboard boxes, is raising questions about the company's commitment to environmental stewardship.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What's happening?

A Reddit user shared a photo in the r/Lowes community with the caption: "We're so worried about the environment, why is this one side stack….?"

On top of that, a fellow self-identified Lowe's employee left a comment, noting: "My manager tells us to throw all of our cardboard down the compactor when the bailer is full because they don't want to have to make a bale. To think that's just one specific example at one store. I can't imagine the amount of waste from the company as a whole."

Why is cardboard waste concerning?

When cardboard is recycled correctly, it reduces the need for new raw materials.

Disposing of the highly recyclable material in compactors contributes to unnecessary landfill growth, which can lead to the production of more methane, a potent dirty gas that contributes to our planet's overheating as it decomposes.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Moreover, the production of new cardboard to replace what's wasted requires additional energy and resources, further straining our environment.

Is Lowe's doing anything about this?

Previously, Lowe's has stated its commitment to sustainability. Listed on the company's website is a goal to "divert waste from landfills where possible by promoting recycling and finding new uses for spent materials."

However, this Reddit post suggests there might be a gap between corporate policies and on-the-ground practices. This is a small sample size, so it's important to note that this could be an isolated incident in this store and not representative of companywide practices.

Otherwise, Lowe's has made strides in other areas of sustainability — including the company's commitment to reach 50% renewable electricity for its operations by 2030.

What's being done about cardboard waste more broadly?

The good news is that many retailers and businesses are making strides toward progress.

Cities throughout the country are expanding their programs to make it easier for businesses and individuals to recycle cardboard. Likewise, companies are developing more sustainable packaging options, including reusable and compostable alternatives to traditional cardboard.

As a consumer, you can make a difference by choosing products with minimal packaging and properly recycling cardboard at home. Also, check with your local grocery store — many accept clean cardboard for recycling.

And before recycling, consider reusing cardboard boxes for storage, gardening, or even DIY projects to extend their lifecycle.

By making small changes in our daily lives and encouraging businesses to do better, we can all contribute to reducing waste and creating a more sustainable future. Every cardboard box properly recycled is a step toward a cleaner, greener planet — and that's a home improvement we can all get behind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.