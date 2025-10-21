Passerby makes stunning discovery after peeking into grocery store dumpster: 'Oh wow'

A Redditor turned heads online after sharing an image showing the literal fruits of a successful dumpster dive. The post highlighted not only the incredible finds that one can make while dumpster diving but also the huge amount of quality food that goes to waste.

Sharing on the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, the original poster included images of the food they said they had found in the trash. The photos showed a large cardboard tray of fruits and vegetables that appeared to still be fresh.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Fellow Redditors jumped into the comments to commend the OP on their finds.

"Oh wow," said one. "Nice haul."

"All of that stuff looks fresh and tasty," chimed in another. "Good for you."

"Great haul!" exclaimed a third.

However, some commenters pointed out the potential risks of dumpster diving for food, especially when it comes to raw meat.

"The chicken though," cautioned a commenter. "How was it stored in the dumpster?"

Another Redditor agreed, adding, "I don't think any amount of poverty would make me trust dumpster chicken."

Experts on dumpster diving for food have emphasized the importance of taking steps to ensure proper food safety.

"Use your senses to decide whether the food is good rather than by looking at a number on the package," advised Robin Greenfield, who has called himself "one of the most experienced divers in the nation."

For example, Greenfield suggested avoiding any food products in a bloated or inflated package, as that can be evidence of spoilage. Additionally, any food covered in mold should be discarded. Further, avoiding food-borne illnesses can come down to which kinds of food one chooses to consume out of a dumpster.

"There is also food that is much safer to eat out of the dumpster than others," Greenfield wrote on his website. "I read that 95% of food-borne illnesses come from industrial animal products, so avoiding industrial meat, eggs and dairy in general can bypass a lot of safety issues."

For new dumpster divers, consuming only fruits and vegetables with a rind — such as oranges and bananas — can be a safe place to start.

Beyond the obvious financial benefits of free food, dumpster diving also helps the environment and prevents hunger.

According to the United Nations, the world throws away enough food every day to create one billion meals. Not only is this appalling in a world where so many people go hungry, but it also wastes the resources — such as land and water — that went into growing and distributing the food.

Further, when food ends up in the landfill, it releases planet-heating methane as it spoils.

As an added bonus, dumpster diving can be a way of finding much more than just free food.

"I wasn't even trying today and I still found 3 bananas, a mosquito net canopy, and two-person tent, and half a dozen large rubber balls, suitable for dog play," shared one commenter.

