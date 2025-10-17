Dumpster diver stunned after making valuable discovery in neighborhood trash: 'Gotta love free money'

Dumpster diving may not exude an aura of demure, proper social etiquette, but those who avoid it are potentially missing out on a king's ransom of treasures. It's astonishing the things people toss in the garbage, and another Redditor has taken full advantage.

Posting in the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, the lucky scavenger posted what potentially amounts to hundreds of dollars in costume jewelry, including Anne Klein, Monet, J.Crew, and Napier, some of which is sterling silver.

"Gotta love free money" is exactly right.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

All in all, a very profitable haul, and the original poster is about to kick off a garage sale and make money from nothing. Of course, the act of dumpster diving is not without potential issues, such as trespassing, exposure to things like nails and broken glass, and practical challenges.

For instance, dumpster divers in NYC must avoid private property, dumpsters on public sidewalks, areas where it's explicitly prohibited by municipal law, and fenced areas. It's a good idea to know the state and local laws and ordinances.

The benefits of dumpster diving, as exemplified in the Reddit post, can be extensive, but they also go well beyond the individual. A singular dumpster diver may come away with significant cost savings, random income generation, and some skill-building expertise.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

On a societal level, diving combats hunger and poverty, promotes resource sharing and community, and provides economic opportunities.

On an environmental level, in a country that produces 12% of the world's trash, per the Environment America Research & Policy Center, it's all about waste reduction, lower planet-warming emissions, and resource conservation.

Sure, it's not the pinnacle of social etiquette, but the potential benefits are extensive, and the global benefits are enduring.

Thanks to the OP's initiative, those metals won't end up in a landfill somewhere; instead, they will go to someone who will care for them and use them accordingly while landing the Redditor some extra pocket cash for minimal effort.

As one of the commenters said, "Brighton has decent resale value. Be sure to check the clasps of some of the others for 925 (silver)."

"Those earrings are gorgeous! That's a seriously awesome find!!" another Redditor said, complimenting the OP.

Again, not a bad haul and a solid incentive for more to take up the hobby — and leave a little less trash for the local landfill.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.