Shopper sparks discussion with photos of item purchased at thrift store: 'It's disgusting...'

Few things are more rewarding than finding a great piece of clothing for cheap. For one user on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, they found a vintage 1960s coat for just AU$35 (around $23 USD).

In a post now flooded with positive comments and side discussions, the original poster explained: "Found this in a second hand shop. … I just knew it was coming home with me!"

The OP said that the coat was "in great condition and extremely overpowers the mild Australian winter."

They shared several images of their new coat. While the style may be outdated for some, vintage collectors would love to have an item like this at such an affordable price.



Visiting local thrift stores is a great way to find high-quality clothes at an affordable price. And clothes aren't the only thing thrift stores are good for, as there are countless stories of thrifters finding toys, sports gear, and other items for an affordable price.

With the future of the American economy uncertain, starting a thrifting hobby is a great way to lower your monthly expenses without sacrificing quality and comfort.

By thrifting, you are also supporting the environment. Discarded textiles often end up in landfills and contribute to the deterioration of our planet's ecosystem.

Landfills not only pollute our waters and soil, but they also emit harmful carbon dioxide into our atmosphere, damaging the Earth's ozone layer.

The comment section was filled with users adoring the OP's vintage coat purchase. One user said: "I'd wear that coat EVERYDAY."

The OP initially asked if the coat was cute or ugly. Several users said the latter but added that they love it for its charming appeal. One user said ironically: "Hideous, give it to me."

"It's disgusting and I adore it. Gimme the old lady couch coat!" another user jokingly remarked.

